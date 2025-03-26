Green Yakeen plantation drive inaugurated

LAHORE: In a landmark move towards environmental restoration and sustainability, Green Yakeen, an ambitious plantation drive under the Heal Pakistan initiative, was inaugurated on World Forest Day.

This initiative born from a strategic collaboration between NESPAK and Synergy Inc. marks a significant leap in fostering a sustainable and climate-resilient Pakistan.

The inauguration was led by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director, NESPAK, and Ms Ambreen Sipra, CEO, Synergy Inc., alongside senior officials from NESPAK. Also present was Jamshaid Faisal Janjua, the strategic curator of Heal Pakistan and Project Manager of various mega initiatives across Pakistan. His remarks emphasized the urgent need for collective action, stating, “Green Yakeen is more than a plantation drive — it is a movement. Through strategic collaborations, we are not just fighting environmental degradation; we are securing a sustainable legacy for future generations.”

The event also saw a strong show of support from the private sector, with Faraz, Head/Director PMO, Packages Group, attending as a Guest of Honour. Reflecting on the importance of environmental responsibility, he shared, “I want to see the skies as clear as I remember them lying in the courtyards of my ancestral home. And I believe that can only be achieved through these collaborative efforts.” His sentiments were met with widespread applause, reinforcing corporate confidence in NESPAK and the broader Heal Pakistan vision.

“Green Yakeen is not just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope for a better tomorrow,” stated Ms Ambreen Sipra. She emphasized that the drive aligns with Pakistan’s sustainability goals, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond afforestation — promoting cleaner air, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience.

Zargham Eshaq Khan reiterated NESPAK’s unwavering commitment to green infrastructure and sustainability-driven initiatives. “With projects like Green Yakeen, we are not just building landscapes; we are shaping a future where sustainability is at the core of development,” he remarked.

The event culminated in a symbolic plantation ceremony, where stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to a greener Pakistan. Green Yakeen sets the stage for more public-private partnerships, leveraging corporate and institutional expertise to drive environmental change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025