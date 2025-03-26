AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-26

Death of COAS’s mother: President, PM express condolence

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political figures have expressed condolences on the death of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The president and the prime minister in their separate statements, they expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of the mother of the army chief, saying their sympathies are with the bereaved family.

Speaker and Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly also expressed their condolences on the death of mother of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and his family,

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. In his condolence message, he prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family. He said the entire nation shares the grief of the Army Chief and his family.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of the mother of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

He said that the loss of a great personality like a mother is a wound that never heals. He said that in this hour of grief, we share the grief of General AsimMunir and his family equally. May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and grant patience and fortitude to the family.

