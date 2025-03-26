AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-26

Same-day corporate bank account opening: SECP developing standardised app interface with SBP, PBA

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is developing a standardised application interface in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan Banking Association (PBA) and banks for same-day account opening initiative of corporate entities.

In this regard, the SECP has developed a concept paper in consultation with the Central Depository Company (CDC) to enhance the eZfile portal for same-day corporate bank account opening. The key features of the concept paper include integrating regulatory, technological, and digital procedures with banking systems to streamline the process, eliminate redundancies, and improve efficiency. This integration aims to enhance the ease of doing business, promote financial inclusion, and support economic growth by providing newly established companies with immediate access to banking services.

The eZfile portal will introduce a “Corporate Account Opening” section, enabling companies to set up bank accounts during registration by submitting additional documents. Verified data will be shared with selected banks for a seamless, standardised, same-day account opening process. A push-based mechanism will ensure real-time data exchange, while API integration with banks, centralised KYC, e-alerts for activation, and provisions for provisional accounts will enhance efficiency and compliance. The RAAST platform may also be leveraged to streamline transaction processing.

The initiative included standardised system-generated board resolution for account opening (Annexure-B) and API integration with all banks to facilitate seamless transmission of company data. Banks should be able to auto-open accounts based on verified information received from SECP via eZFile, ensuring same-day processing.

Additionally, a centralised KYC function should be established to eliminate redundant submissions across different branches. Upon successful account opening, companies should receive e-alerts for confirmation. Further, considerations must be made regarding the minimum deposit requirement and the biometric verification process for authorised signatories to ensure compliance and operational feasibility.

According to the concept paper, this feature aims to create a more efficient, one-stop solution for company incorporation and corporate banking. The new feature will ensure that businesses can complete the necessary steps for account opening without unnecessary delays or confusion.

A Working Group will be formed comprising of senior representatives from SECP, Pakistan Banking Association and SBP to deliberate on the enhancements presented above and to finalise the regulatory and operational framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP CDC SBP PBA corporate bank account opening

Comments

200 characters

Same-day corporate bank account opening: SECP developing standardised app interface with SBP, PBA

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories