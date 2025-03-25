Raw sugar steadies after hitting 1-1/2 week low

AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 08:12pm

LONDON: Raw sugar steadied on Tuesday after hitting a 1-1/2 week low as investors await the upcoming crop in top producer Brazil, while coffee edged higher.

Sugar

Raw sugar rose 0.9% to 19.43 cents per lb at 1257 GMT, having hit its lowest in a week and a half at 19.20 cents earlier.

White sugar was little changed at $542.80 a ton.

Concerns are easing over a delayed start to the 2025/26 (April-to-May) crop in top producer Brazil, and weather forecasts point to some rain in the next week or two, which could be beneficial to the crop.

Limiting losses in sugar however are lingering fears that No. 2 producer India will restrict sugar exports amid signs the current crop will disappoint.

Raw sugar prices ease, focus on March expiry

Coffee

Arabica coffee rose 1.1% to $3.9170 per lb, still some way off record levels above $4 per lb hit in February.

Dealers said while speculators have recently been trimming their net long position, they expect that they will soon re-engage with coffee and buy up contracts.

Rabobank said in a report that despite some recent and forecast rains for the rest of the month, average March rainfall will likely come near the bottom of the historical range.

“Dry weather until the start of the 2024/25 harvest could lead to further reductions in 2025/26 production and to subpar branch growth for 2026/27,” it said.

Robusta coffee rose 1% to $5,556 a ton.

Cocoa

London cocoa fell 1% to 6,254 pounds per metric ton, still some way off last week’s four-month low of 5,969 pounds.

New York cocoa was little changed at $8,082 a ton.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the season start on October 1 to March 23 increased 11.5% versus the same period last season, exporters estimated.

Going forward however, the Ivorian mid-crop is expected to fall by around 40%, according to exporters and pod-counters who spoke to Reuters.

This is limiting losses in cocoa, dealers said, as are near-term technical indicators pointing to tightening supplies.

