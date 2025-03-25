AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
European shares rise ahead of key German survey on business sentiment

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 02:27pm

European shares rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a German survey that could indicate the recent historic debt deal was improving business morale in the region’s largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 0815 GMT. Most sectors advanced, with banks and energy being among the top gainers.

A survey from Munich-based Ifo Institute, scheduled for 0900 GMT, is expected to show the business climate index rising to 86.7 in March, up from 85.2 the previous month.

Germany’s plans to invest hundreds of billions of euros in defence and infrastructure have led to upgrades for the euro zone economy, contributing to European equities outperforming their US counterparts so far this year.

Investors were also keeping an eye on US trade policy that has roiled global markets this month.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks, sparking a rotation into battered US stocks while European equities ended largely flat.

European shares end flat amid investor caution over tariff uncertainties

Among stocks, Kuehne und Nagel slipped 2.7% after the Swiss logistics group warned its full-year operating profit could be lower than analysts’ expectations due to global economic uncertainty.

Shares in Germany-based lubricant supplier Fuchs rose 5.4%, topping the benchmark STOXX 600 index following the release of its results.

European shares

