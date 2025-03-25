AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-25

European shares end flat amid investor caution over tariff uncertainties

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended flat on Monday as caution prevailed, even as hopes grew that US President Donald Trump could opt for a softer approach with his tariff policies in the coming weeks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.1% lower, erasing earlier gains following the release of data that showed euro zone business activity grew at its fastest pace in seven months in March.

The global trade conflict kept the spotlight, with investors assessing a report that Trump’s administration is likely to exclude a set of sector-specific tariffs while applying reciprocal levies on April 2.

“It is very hard now to classify exactly what is priced and what isn’t, simply because it changes every day,” said Bas van Geffen, quantitative analyst at Rabobank.

“People are very cautious about just how much is going to be announced (on April 2). So, that is also leading to some passive or more cautious tone in European equities over today.”

The STOXX 600 index climbed last week after two consecutive weekly losses as Germany gave the final green light to a massive surge in borrowing to spur growth in the region’s largest economy.

Germany’s fiscal boost, along with Trump’s trade war on multiple fronts has prompted economists to rein in their US growth forecasts, making European equities more attractive.

The STOXX 600 has risen 8.2% this year compared with a 2.1% drop in the US benchmark S&P 500 index. Germany’s benchmark index outperformed most of its regional peers with its 15% rise in 2025.

Mining stocks led gains among sectors on Monday, firming 1.3% on higher copper prices. J.P.Morgan also double upgraded the European mining sector to “overweight” from “underweight”.

On the flipside, the food and beverages was the biggest laggard on the main index and fell 1.4%.

Telecommunications lost over 1%, dragged by a 4.4% decline in Vodafone after BofA Global Research downgraded the mobile group’s stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

European shares tariff

Comments

200 characters

European shares end flat amid investor caution over tariff uncertainties

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Digital financial services: Govt, regulators must develop frameworks: ADB

PM for manufacturing farm machinery domestically

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Special envoy apprises FO of Kabul visit details

PM orders third-party audit of Ramazan relief package

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

IRS & PCS officials: Transfer to admin pool not on any directive by PM

Large number of civil servants to be sent to ‘surplus pool’

Read more stories