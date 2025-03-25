AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.22%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.01%)
FFL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
HUBC 141.31 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.68%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (2.67%)
PACE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PAEL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 186.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.95%)
PRL 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PTC 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 99.27 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.65%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,434 Increased By 80.4 (0.65%)
BR30 38,487 Increased By 363.2 (0.95%)
KSE100 116,803 Increased By 363.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 35,858 Increased By 155.3 (0.44%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia and US to have talks with UN involvement, negotiator says

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 11:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Talks between Russia and the United States were challenging but useful and the United Nations and other countries will be involved in additional discussions, a member of the Russian delegation told the TASS news agency.

“Everything was discussed - there was an intense, challenging dialogue, but it was very useful for us and for the Americans,” Russian Senator Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying.

“Many problems were discussed.” Karasin, a former diplomat, said that talks would continue and that the United Nations and other - unidentified countries - would be involved in them.

Russia says two journalists, driver, killed in Ukraine’s targeted strike

“We will continue to do this, involving the international community, first of all, the United Nations and individual countries,” he said. “In general, the impression was of a constructive dialogue, which is needed and necessary.

The Americans are also interested in this,“ Karasin said. A Russian source told Reuters that a draft joint statement had been sent to Moscow and Washington for approval, with the parties aiming to release it on Tuesday.

United States Russia UNITED NATIONS Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missile attack Grigory Karasin

Comments

200 characters

Russia and US to have talks with UN involvement, negotiator says

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Oil prices little changed as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Read more stories