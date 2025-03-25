Wildlife dept’s operation foils illegal hunting

LAHORE: The Punjab wildlife department has launched a combing operation across the province on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. As part of this campaign, a major operation was conducted near the Indus River in the Darya Khan area of Bhakkar where illegal hunting of crane birds (locally known as Koonj) was taking place.

The chief wildlife ranger Punjab received a tip-off about the illegal hunting, prompting the immediate deployment of the Sargodha region field formation and a special squad to Darya Khan. Upon seeing the wildlife raiding team, the hunters abandoned their equipment and fled.

The department recovered eight Koonj birds used in hunting while a temporary hideout built for illegal hunting was set on fire and destroyed. All hunting equipment was also confiscated.

Investigations revealed that the eight seized Koonj birds were being used to trap other migratory birds. Cases are being registered against the suspects, Fatahullah, Wiyatullah Khan, and Rehmanullah, under the new wildlife laws.

According to the Punjab wildlife department, the Koonj bird is a protected species, and keeping, capturing, or using it for hunting is strictly prohibited by law.

