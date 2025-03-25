Minister, Dutch envoy discuss trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and the Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries discussed enhancing trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations, focusing on agriculture, technology, fisheries, and textiles.

The minister stressed the need to diversify trade beyond GSP Plus by exploring investment in agriculture and industrial innovation.

The ambassador highlighted Dutch expertise in agricultural technology and water management, offering potential collaboration.

It was agreed that the EU-Pakistan Business Forum is a key platform to boost trade which will be held in May 2025.

Pakistan’s exports to the Netherlands rose to US$1.48 billion in 2023-24, with textiles, rice, and alcohol as top products.

Agriculture and Fisheries were central to the talks, with Pakistan seeking Dutch support in precision farming, AI-based solutions, and Karachi’s fish harbor to meet EU export standards in fisheries. An EU fisheries audit is scheduled next month, and Pakistan urged Dutch assistance in that regard.

The minister also called for investment in Pakistan’s textile sector, emphasizing the modernization of outdated machinery.

The ambassador suggested exploring Dutch FMO funding for industry upgrades.

Pakistan requested a review of the Netherlands’ decision to discontinue technical programs like PUM and CBI, stressing their role in strengthening trade potential.

The Commerce minister extended invitation to the Dutch Foreign Trade Minister to visit Pakistan with investors in IT, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Ambassador de Vries reaffirmed the Netherlands commitment to fostering strong economic ties with Pakistan. Later while talking to the officials of Commerce ministry, the ambassador said that her country has taken steps on its end and now MoC should also fulfil its responsibilities.

