Gates Foundation congratulates Kamal for appointment as Minister

ISLAMABAD: The Gates Foundation has extended its congratulations to Syed Mustafa Kamal on his recent appointment as the Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for Pakistan, said a press release.

In a letter to the Minister, Dr Christopher J Elias, president of the Gates Foundation, expressed confidence in Kamal’s leadership and the significant progress expected in advancing health outcomes across the country.

The Gates Foundation has long valued its partnership with the Government of Pakistan, particularly in the areas of health system strengthening, tackling infectious diseases, and improving maternal and child health. A key focus of this collaboration has been the eradication of polio, where Pakistan’s leadership and commitment have been pivotal.

Dr Elias praised the minister’s swift engagement with the National Emergency Operations Center and the polio team in Karachi, signalling the urgency with which the new leadership plans to tackle this critical issue.

In July, Dr Elias will visit Islamabad in his capacity as Chair of the Polio Oversight Board, accompanied by the Regional Directors of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

During this visit, the focus will be on polio eradication, with a meeting scheduled with the Honourable Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Dr Elias expressed a strong desire to meet with Minister Kamal to discuss ongoing collaboration and further enhance joint efforts in areas such as immunization, disease surveillance, and health financing.

The Gates Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to improve the health and well-being of its population and remains dedicated to advancing shared health goals.

