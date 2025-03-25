India’s ‘Godi media’ earns a stinging rebuke

A vast chunk of India’s media, which earned the rubric of ‘Godi media’ soon after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 because of its overtly pro-government leanings and anti-opposition approach, is now being assailed for one more reason: very biased reports, discussions and debates on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra district on 14 June 2020.

India’s federal investigation agency has now officially concluded its probe into Sushant’s death, determining no external influence led to his suicide. “Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea [late actor’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty and her family were implicated in this case] and her family. You [the Godi media in particular] went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologize. That’s the very least you can do,” according to Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who took to Instagram to express her thoughts.

Be that as it may, clearly, India’s media has regressed immensely. It has certainly deteriorated from the generally perceived better state of Dr Manmohan Singh’s two tenures as prime minister of India.

Saleem Murad, (Dubai, UAE)

