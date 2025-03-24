AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Mar 25, 2025
World

UN blames ‘Israeli tank’ for deadly strike on its buildings in Gaza

AFP Published March 24, 2025

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations said Monday a strike on its buildings in Gaza last week that killed one employee and injured several others was caused “by an Israeli tank,” a claim disputed by the country’s government.

“Based on the information currently available, the strikes hitting a UN compound in Deir Al Balah on 19 March were caused by an Israeli tank,” said the secretary-general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The strike – which killed a Bulgarian employee of the UN Office for Project Services and severely injured six others, according to Dujarric – came as Israel renewed its intense bombardment of the Palestinian territory, carrying out the deadliest wave of attacks since a January truce in its war against group Hamas.

Israeli forces kill at least 34 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

“The location of this UN compound was well known to the parties to the conflict,” Dujarric said.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said in a statement on X that Israel launched an investigation into the UN worker’s death, but “the initial examination found no connection… whatsoever” to Israeli military activity.

Given the renewed violence, Dujarric said the UN “has taken the difficult decision” to temporarily reduce its international staff within the Palestinian territory.

But “the UN is not leaving Gaza,” Dujarric stressed, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “renews his urgent call for the restoration of the ceasefire to bring an end to the anguish.”

Comments

