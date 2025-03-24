AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Russian missile attack damages school, wounds 74 in Ukraine’s Sumy, officials say

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 10:16pm
Rescuers and volunteers evacuate a wounded person from an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 24, 2025. REUTERS
Rescuers and volunteers evacuate a wounded person from an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 24, 2025. REUTERS

A Russian missile attack damaged a school and a hospital in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy, wounding at least 74 people including 13 children on Monday as ceasefire talks ploughed on, officials said Several high-rise residential blocks in the city centre were also damaged, regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh said.

The schoolchildren were in a shelter at the time, he added without going into more details.

Artiukh spoke in a video that he said was shot at the scene with heavy black smoke, fires and a car with shattered windows in the background. Smoke also rose from the upper floors of a five-storey residential block nearby.

The attack came as Russian and U.S. officials meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Russian missile attack on central Ukraine kills one person, injures five, local officials say

“Moscow speaks of peace while carrying out brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in major Ukrainian cities,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and end its war on civilians,” Sybiha added.

Acting Sumy mayor Artem Kobzar said on Telegram an industrial facility was attacked but did not name it.

Sumy, about 30 km (20 miles) from the Russian border, comes under constant drone and missile strikes from Russia.

