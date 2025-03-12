AIRLINK 175.90 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.19%)
BOP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.31%)
FFL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.65 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.94%)
OGDC 217.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PPL 185.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 93.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
SYM 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.13%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,117 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,341 Increased By 163.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,327 Increased By 17 (0.05%)
Russian missile attack on central Ukraine kills one person, injures five, local officials say

KYIV: A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed a 47-year-old woman and wounded at least five other people, Dnipopetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday.

The attack also struck an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, he added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskiyy’s home town, has been a frequent target since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia

Local official Oleksandr Vilkul reported damage to civilian facilities, businesses and apartment buildings, saying the city services were working to provide repair materials to Kryvyi Rih residents.

Lysak said the overnight attack on the city of Dnipro also injured one person and damaged infrastructure, enterprises and around 10 private homes, causing fires which have mostly been put out.

