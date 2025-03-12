Russian missile attack on central Ukraine kills one person, injures five, local officials say

KYIV: A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed a 47-year-old woman and wounded at least five other people, Dnipopetrovsk regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday.

The attack also struck an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, he added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskiyy’s home town, has been a frequent target since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia

Local official Oleksandr Vilkul reported damage to civilian facilities, businesses and apartment buildings, saying the city services were working to provide repair materials to Kryvyi Rih residents.

Lysak said the overnight attack on the city of Dnipro also injured one person and damaged infrastructure, enterprises and around 10 private homes, causing fires which have mostly been put out.