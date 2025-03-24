Pakistan, Italy optimistic about energy sector collaboration

Pakistan and Italy have expressed optimism over the potential for joint ventures in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas, as both sides explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation, the Petroleum Division said in a statement.

This was discussed during a meeting between newly-appointed Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin on Monday.

The discussions focused on energy exploration, technology transfer, and investment prospects.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international partnerships to address energy challenges and drive economic growth.

He acknowledged Italy’s expertise in the sector and invited Italian energy firms to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF’25).

The Italian envoy reaffirmed her country’s interest in supporting Pakistan’s energy sector, emphasizing the need for strong partnerships to promote innovation and sustainability in energy production.

Both sides agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation to advance their respective energy industries.