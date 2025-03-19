Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Ali Pervaiz Malik, the newly-appointed Federal Minister for Petroleum was called on by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, on Tuesday.

This high-level meeting marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing energy collaboration between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Movlamov congratulated Minister Malik on his recent appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership to guide Pakistan’s energy sector towards sustainable growth.

Pakistan, Turkmenistan to develop closer ties in trade, investment

The Turkmenistan ambassador emphasised the longstanding relationship and mutual interests shared by both countries, especially in the energy domain.

Minister Malik said that our two nations share a history of cultural and economic collaboration grounded in mutual respect and common aspirations for regional prosperity.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s strategic initiatives to enhance energy infrastructure and facilitate foreign investments in the energy sector. He expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to deepen the cooperation with Turkmenistan in exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The federal minister extended his best wishes for the international conference titled, International Year of Peace and Trust: Role of Inter-regional Economic Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development happening in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

