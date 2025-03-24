Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Monday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs318,600 after a single-day gain of Rs600.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs273,148 after it registered an increase of Rs515, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,027 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $5 during the day.

On Saturday, gold price per tola declined by Rs800 to settle at Rs318,000.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola in Pakistan.