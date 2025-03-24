AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Mar, 2025 06:25pm

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Monday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs318,600 after a single-day gain of Rs600.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs273,148 after it registered an increase of Rs515, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,027 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $5 during the day.

On Saturday, gold price per tola declined by Rs800 to settle at Rs318,000.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s sugar maker to install 200KW solar power plant

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Systems Limited announces 5-for-1 stock split

Explainer: What Greentree’s tender offer means for TRG Pakistan shareholders

CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia

Israeli strike at Gaza hospital kills five

Oil firms as market weighs Iran sanctions and talks over Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Running power project on Thar coal: KE shifts onus of potential delays to Power Div

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Read more stories