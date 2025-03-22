Gold price per tola falls Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined further on Saturday, in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs318,000 after a single-day fall of Rs800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs272,633 after it registered a decline of Rs686, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,022 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decline of $9 during the day.

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,000.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola in Pakistan.

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,800 to hit an all-time high of Rs320,800.