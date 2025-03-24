AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
European shares rise ahead of business activity surveys

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 02:02pm

European shares rose on Monday, as investors geared up for business activity data out of some of the biggest economies in the region while awaiting more clarity on US tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.6% higher by 0805 GMT, led by gains in mining stocks which firmed about 2.6% on higher copper prices.

JP Morgan also double upgraded the European mining sector to “overweight” from “underweight.”

The STOXX 600 index climbed last week after two consecutive weekly losses as Germany gave the final green light to a massive surge in borrowing to spur growth in the region’s largest economy.

German shares rise ahead of vote on debt reforms

Investors are awaiting details on US President Donald Trump’s promise to slap reciprocal tariffs on many countries on April 2.

On the economic data front, flash PMI surveys out of France, Germany and the eurozone set for release on Monday.

Bayer shares slid 6.6% after the seeds and pesticides maker was ordered by a US jury to pay about $2.1 billion to a plaintiff who claimed the company’s Roundup weed killer caused his cancer.

