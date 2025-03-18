AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
German shares rise ahead of vote on debt reforms

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 02:31pm

German shares led gains in Europe on Tuesday, ahead of a parliamentary vote on historic debt reforms that will enable massive borrowing to stimulate growth in the country.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% as of 0810 GMT, while Germany’s blue-chip index rose 0.7%.

Europe’s largest economy is set to vote on a 500-billion-euro ($546 billion) fund for infrastructure and to ease constitutionally-enshrined borrowing rules to allow higher spending on security.

Focus was also on the upcoming phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the US attempts to convince Moscow to accept a ceasefire proposal and move toward a more permanent end to the three-year conflict.

European shares end higher on hopes of German reforms

On the day, the index of automobiles led the gains with a 1% rise, followed by a 0.9% jump in the oil and gas index.

Befesa rose 1.2% after a report said Triton Partners will build a stake in the recycling firm.

Shares of Fraport fell 3.4% after the airport operator forecast a moderate increase in its 2025 core income and passenger traffic, after missing full-year core income estimates.

European stocks

