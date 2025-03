Russia’s air defence units intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

Twelve drones were downed each over the border Kursk region and the southern Russia Rostov region, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The remaining four were destroyed over Crimea, the Krasnodar region and the waters of the Sea of Azov, the ministry added.