AIRLINK 178.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.73%)
BOP 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
HUBC 140.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
MLCF 59.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
OGDC 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.25%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.45%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.77%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
SEARL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.1%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
TRG 70.02 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -79 (-0.63%)
BR30 38,835 Decreased By -298.5 (-0.76%)
KSE100 117,848 Decreased By -593.8 (-0.5%)
KSE30 36,121 Decreased By -254.4 (-0.7%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil declines as weak Dalian oils weigh

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2025 10:54am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined for the second consecutive session on Monday, pressured by weakness in vegetable oil contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 30 ringgit, or 0.69%, to 4,345 ringgit a metric ton by 0236 GMT.

Indonesian diplomats, scientists underscore need for boosting oil palm cultivation

The contract logged a 4.37% weekly drop on Friday, and posted its second consecutive weekly loss.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil declines as weak Dalian oils weigh

PSX sees selling pressure, KSE-100 down over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Israeli strike at Gaza hospital kills five

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Oil slips as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Read more stories