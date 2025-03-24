Palm oil declines as weak Dalian oils weigh

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined for the second consecutive session on Monday, pressured by weakness in vegetable oil contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 30 ringgit, or 0.69%, to 4,345 ringgit a metric ton by 0236 GMT.

The contract logged a 4.37% weekly drop on Friday, and posted its second consecutive weekly loss.