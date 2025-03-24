Indonesian diplomats, scientists underscore need for boosting oil palm cultivation

HYDERABAD: Indonesian diplomats and Pakistani scientists have underscored the urgent need to boost local oil palm cultivation to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on imported edible oil.

With Pakistan currently importing 92% of its edible oil, costing approximately $4-5 billion annually, the experts emphasized that cultivating at least 60,000 acres of oil palm could attract an estimated investment of $30 million and significantly cut the import bill.

A high-level Indonesian delegation, led by Acting Consul General Teguh Wiwiek and Dr. Ahmad Syofyan, Consul for Economic Affairs, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam to explore avenues for joint research and technical collaboration. The delegation reviewed the progress of the SAU-DALDA Oil Palm Pilot Project experimental plantation at the university’s Latif Experimental Farm and engaged in discussions with SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal and other senior faculty members.

The delegation included Dewanto Priyokusumo, Adi Pranajaya, Renaldi Putra, and Mrs. Barkha Salman from Indonesia’s economic affairs team.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted that Pakistan’s coastal regions, including Sindh and Balochistan, possess ideal climatic conditions for oil palm cultivation. However, to further expand the scope, SAU is conducting research in collaboration with Malaysia and other international partners to develop oil palm varieties suited for arid regions.

“The university is actively engaged in research at Latif Experimental Farms and at Kathore, near Karachi, in collaboration with various organizations to assess the commercial feasibility of oil palm in Pakistan,” Dr. Siyal noted.

The experts agreed that strong cooperation with Indonesia, the world’s leading palm oil producer, could help Pakistan adopt modern agronomic practices and enhance domestic edible oil production.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Ahmad Syofyan, Consul for Economic Affairs, reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s oil palm sector through research partnerships, student scholarships, exchange programs, and technical assistance. He further emphasized Indonesia’s interest in collaborating with SAU on infrastructure development, commercial nurseries, pilot oil extraction units, and industry linkages to enhance local production.

In a significant move, Indonesia also offered Pakistan membership in the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), a global forum that could strengthen Pakistan’s position in the international palm oil trade, facilitate technology transfer, and align regulatory frameworks with global industry standards.

