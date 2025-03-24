ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

ISLAMABAD: An investiture ceremony to confer civil awards upon Pakistani and foreign nationals for their contributions in different fields was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Sunday.

President Asif Ali Zardari decorated the recipients with the awards.

Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was posthumously awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan. His daughter Sanam Bhutto received the award.

Pakistan Day marked with military parade in Islamabad

Other prominent recipients include Sultan Alai Akbar Allana, Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Ali Haider Gilani, Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Javed Jabbar, Saadia Rashid, Umar Farooq, Sana Hashwani, Safinaz Munir, Aneeqa Bano, Amin Muhammad Lakhani, Sarwar Munir Rao, Hassan Ayub and Mir Nadir Khan Magsi.

The foreign nationals who received the award include Hyder Qurbanov and Dr Christine Brunhilde, who received Sitara-e-Qauid-e-Azam, while Agostino Da Polenza and Professor Valeria Picacentini were given Tamgha-e-Pakistan and Dr Xinmin Liu was awarded Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025