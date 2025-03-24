President confers civil awards upon 67 dignitaries

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Pakistan’s civil awards upon 67 national and foreign personalities who have rendered distinguished services in various fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

An awards ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, here on Sunday.

These personalities were awarded high honours such as the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Nishan-e-Khidmat, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Shujaat, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Shujaat, Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Presidential Medal for Meritorious Service, Tamgha-e-Pakistan and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Different personalities were decorated with the civil awards in recognition of their services in health, education, literature, journalism, public, research, diplomatic matters and economy.

The ceremony was attended by the federal ministers, Chairman Senate, parliamentarians, members of the civil society, diplomats, media and a large number of people.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of the Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan (posthumously) in recognition of his outstanding services to the country, democracy and the people, which was received by his daughter Sanam Bhutto.

The other recipients who were conferred upon with awards in different categories included:- Air Marshal Raja Shahid Hamid (retd) Nishan-i-Imtiaz (posthumous), Sultan Ali Akbar Allana Nishan-i-Khidmat, SP Muhammad Ejaz Khan Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), DSP Allama Iqbal Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), DSP Sardar Hussain Shaheed, constables Irshad Ali and Jahnzaib Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Additional SHO Adnan Afridi Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), SI Taimoor Shahzad Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), LHC Mohammad Farooq Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Sepoy Muhammad Asif Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Allah Rakhio (late) Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Capt Khurram Agha (retd) Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Ali Haider Gilani Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Khawaja Anver Majidd Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Hussain Daud Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Shaheryar Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Dr Zaryab Setna Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Javed Jabbar Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Mohtarma Sadia Rashid Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Jimmy Engineer Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Umar Farooq Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Dr Naveed Shirwani Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Capt Hamza Anjum (retd) Sitara-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Malik Sabz Ali Shaheed Sitara-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Muhammad Samiur Rehman Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Irfan Nawaz Mamon Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan Watoo Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Ali Salman Habib (late) Sitara-i-Imtiaz (posthumous), Waqar ud din Syed Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Ayaz Khan Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Ziaul Haq Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Imtiaz Hussain Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Jameel Ahmad Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Syed Azhar Hasnain Abidi Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Zafar Waqar Taj Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Muhammad Hussain alias Murad Sadpara (Late) Sitara-i-Imtiaz (posthumous), Bahrose Hussain Baloch Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Naveed Ahmad Fareed Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Mohtarma Aniqa Bano Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Barkat Shah Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Haydar Qurbonov Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam, Dr Christine Brunhilde Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam, Agostino Da Polenza Tamgha-i-Pakistan, Professor Valevia Piacentini Tamgha-i-Pakistan, Syed Shakeel Shah Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Ashhad Jawwad Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Amin Muhammad Lakhani Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Rehan Mahtab Chawla Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Syed Jawad Hussain Jafferi Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Usman Qamar Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Mohtarma Dr Sara Qureshi Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Dr Ikram Ullah Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Muhammad Yousaf Khan Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Sarwar Muneer Rao Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Hassan Ayub Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Dr Syed Abid Mehdi Kazmi Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Mir Nadir Khan Magsi Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Dr Xinmin Liu Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam.

