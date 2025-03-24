AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2025 05:33am

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a big step towards digital transformation by deciding to launch a Universal Digital Payment System for all types of transactions and business payments in the province.

Branded as “Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, this comprehensive strategy has been devised to implement this system, assigning clear responsibilities with timelines to various departments, institutions, and district administrations.

Under this system, digital payments will be made mandatory for all types of private and public transactions, as well as for small and large businesses.

The implementation of this system will facilitate not only business owners but also the general public by streamlining payment processes. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will become the first province in the country to introduce such a cashless system.

The Universal Digital Payment System will be established in collaboration with mobile companies that provide online payment services. Moreover, this digital payment system will also be functional in offline modes. As part of the implementation, data collection will be carried out at the village council level, covering all shops, stalls, vendors, and kiosks.

Under the Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative, it will be mandatory for all businesses, public transport services, and commercial centers to display QR codes for digital payments.

To ensure the effective implementation of the system, a robust regulatory framework will be enforced. A structured mechanism will be devised under the leadership of district administrations to guarantee the smooth execution of this initiative, complemented by an extensive public awareness campaign.

Additionally, training programs and support services will be provided to both business owners and the general public. For monitoring and evaluation purposes, a dashboard will be set up in partnership between the provincial government and mobile wallet service providers.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has officially directed the implementation of the Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative.

A formal letter has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Chief Secretary, instructing all relevant departments and institutions to fulfill their responsibilities within the set timelines.

