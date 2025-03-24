AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-24

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

NNI Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) calls for reforms to address gaps in the implementation of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act (PTRIA) 2013.

In a policy brief titled “Strengthening the RTI Framework in Punjab”, FAFEN urges close collaboration among the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Punjab Information Commission, and civil society to transform the PTRIA’s promise into practice.

The policy brief is part of FAFEN’s “Countering Disinformation through Information” campaign. As Pakistan grapples with growing disinformation that often fuels political polarization, strengthening RTI frameworks is vital to restoring public trust and ensuring equitable access to information.

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Hailed as a progressive law, the PTRIA faces implementation challenges rooted in the legal ambiguities and institutional weakness. FAFEN’s assessments of its implementation reveals that around 80 percent of government departments were unclear about their obligation to publish annual compliance reports under PTRIA while a majority of the public bodies failed to respond FAFEN’s information requests within legally-stipulated response time.

The policy brief highlights critical legal and operational challenges, including discretionary controls of the provincial government over the appointment and removal of Information Commissioners and the budgetary allocation for the PIC.

Moreover, vague or missing definition of key terms like “working days” and “public body,” risk the arbitrary interpretation that may undermine the spirit of the law. Additionally, the absence of standardized record-keeping formats, underdeveloped digital complaint handling mechanisms, and inadequate privacy protections for applicants further weaken the law’s enforcement.

To address these issues, FAFEN proposes amendments to the PTRIA, including clearer definitions to cover private entities receiving public funds and government contracts, safeguards for whistleblowers, and provisions for anonymous RTI applications.

The brief urges the Punjab Assembly to establish a bipartisan committee for appointing Information Commissioners and create an independent fund to ensure the Commission’s financial autonomy. It also recommends empowering the Commission to issue binding directives on record management, conduct inspections, and adopt a five-year strategic plan to institutionalize transparency.

Emphasizing the role of technology, FAFEN also recommends a functional online complaint system and standardized digital disclosures to improve accessibility. Sustained public awareness campaigns via media and community engagement are proposed to educate citizens and officials about RTI rights and obligations.

Punjab FAFEN Free and Fair Election Network PTRIA PTRIA 2013 RTI Framework in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

PTRIA, 2013: FAFEN for reforms to address gaps implementation

Shopkeepers/traders: FBR mulling another registration scheme

Net metering regulations: REAP says concerned at changes

Zardari underscores need for strengthening economy

There will be no change in solar energy policy: PM

ZA Bhutto awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously

Delay in issuance of bank challans for UEPL lease rental payment: PPIB seeks intervention of Sindh govt

Rs14bn tax fraud: FBR decides to take legal action

KP govt decides to launch universal digital payment system

Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

Read more stories