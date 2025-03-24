AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-24

HCSTSI sets 31st as deadline for membership renewal

Published 24 Mar, 2025

HYDERABAD: The Secretary General of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) has announced that HCSTSI is the only officially registered and licensed chamber in Hyderabad under the Ministry of Commerce and the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO).

He stated that the membership for the year 2024-2025 is set to expire on March 31, 2025. As per the Trade Organisations Act 2013 and DGTO Rules 2013, and in accordance with Clause No. 9(A) of the Chamber’s Memorandum & Articles of Association, it is mandatory for all members to renew their membership by March 31, 2025.

A large number of esteemed members have already completed their membership renewal. However, those who have not yet submitted their renewal fees are urged to complete the process before the deadline of March 31, 2025. The renewal requires the payment of the prescribed fee along with a copy of the Income Tax Return for the year 2024.

Failure to renew by the deadline will result in automatic cancellation of membership as per DGTO regulations, and a penalty will be imposed for reactivation.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry requests all its valued members to ensure timely renewal to maintain their active status and continue availing the chamber’s benefits.

