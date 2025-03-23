AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Seminar on Lahore Resolution held

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Resolution reminds us that dreams are realized through determination, struggle, and collective effort. Today, as we commemorate this historic day, let us reaffirm our commitment to making Pakistan a prosperous, progressive, and united nation. Our efforts today will shape the Pakistan of tomorrow,“ said Dr Khushk the Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University.

A one-day seminar on Pakistan Resolution Day was organized by the Department of Political Science, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair, to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution of 23rd March 1940, which laid the ideological foundation for the creation of Pakistan.

The seminar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Meritorious Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, while Professor Dr. Imdad Hussain Sahito and Professor Dr. Amir Ali Chandio participated as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.

VC Dr. Khushk delivered a visionary and inspiring address. He emphasized that the Pakistan Resolution was not merely a political milestone, but a turning point in the history of Muslims in the subcontinent, realized through the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his devoted companions. He stated that Pakistan’s identity is deeply rooted in its cultural richness, highlighting that 76 languages and cultures reflect the country’s strength in unity through diversity. He passionately appealed to the youth to become active agents of progress, urging them to write articles, compose patriotic songs, organize meaningful dialogues, and inspire their peers toward nation-building.

Dr Khushk also stressed the importance of engaging with mentors and national contributors, including senior educators, professionals, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs, to strengthen one’s sense of national purpose. Emphasizing the concept of social audit, he encouraged all citizens to reflect on their individual role in the development of the country.

Professor Dr. Imdad Hussain Sahito, as Chief Guest, emphasized that the Pakistan Resolution laid a foundation that continues to guide our national direction, while Professor Dr. Amir Ali Chandio, as Guest of Honour, highlighted the role of youth in upholding ideological values and stressed the need for critical engagement with present and future challenges.

