New Zealand hand sorry Pakistan biggest defeat to clinch T20 series

AFP Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 03:04pm
New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham (C) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan Abbas Afridi during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham (C) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan Abbas Afridi during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand’s ruthless pace attack carved up Pakistan to deliver a crushing 115-run win in the fourth Twenty20 on Sunday and clinch the five-match series.

The home side moved 3-1 ahead after defending 220-6 in Mount Maunganui and then dismissing a ragged Pakistan for just 105 in the 17th over.

Jacob Duffy claimed 4-20 and fellow seamer Zak Foulkes 3-25 as Pakistan suffered their biggest T20 loss by runs against all nations, eclipsing a 95-run defeat against New Zealand in Wellington nine years ago.

The tourists were reduced to 9-3 after two overs with Duffy bagging two scalps in his first over, both caught by wicketkeeper Mitch Hay.

Duffy’s first victim was Hasan Nawaz for one, two days after the Pakistan opener blasted a maiden century in game three in Auckland to keep the series alive.

Teetering at 56-8, Pakistan’s innings had some credibility restored thanks to 44 off 30 balls from allrounder Abdul Samad.

The only other batsman to score in double figures was Irfan Khan with 24.

It was New Zealand’s second biggest T20 win by runs, nearly surpassing their 119-run drubbing of the West Indies in 2018, at the same Bay Oval venue.

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Earlier, Finn Allen raced to 50 off just 20 balls, putting on 59 for New Zealand’s opening stand with Tim Seifert, whose 44 took 22 deliveries.

Seifert was the first of three batsmen dismissed by seamer Haris Rauf, who claimed 3-27.

Allen struck six fours and three sixes while captain Michael Bracewell was nearly as effective at the death, blasting 46 not out off 26 balls.

Game five is in Wellington on Wednesday.

Maqbool Mar 23, 2025 04:29pm
Chairman PCB should resign
