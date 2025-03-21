AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
Sports

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

AFP Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 02:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AUCKLAND: Opener Hasan Nawaz struck a record-breaking maiden century Friday as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third Twenty20 to keep the series alive.

After scoring a duck in each of the two opening games – the first innings’ of his international career - Nawaz rebounded with a stunning 105 not out in Auckland as the tourists raced to 207-1 in response to New Zealand’s 204.

The 23-year-old’s ton came off 44 balls, the fastest by any Pakistan player in a T20 international.

It ensured his team reached the target with four full overs to spare, in a stark reversal of form after heavy losses in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Nawaz put his early failures behind him with a sparkling knock featuring shots all around the wicket, including a series of audacious ramp shots.

The right-hander peppered the short Eden Park boundaries with 10 fours and seven sixes, bringing up victory with successive fours off Kyle Jamieson in the 16th over.

The first of those shots took Nawaz to 100, five balls faster than the previous Pakistan record-holder - Babar Azam against South Africa in 2021.

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Fellow opener Mohammad Haris scored 41 off 20 while captain Salman Agha was unbeaten on 51 off 31.

Earlier, New Zealand looked well placed after Mark Chapman hit a rapid 94 before they were dismissed in their final over.

Chapman dominated after New Zealand were asked to bat, tallying 11 fours and four sixes from just 44 balls faced.

The rest of the home side’s batsmen struggled to get going, aside from captain Michael Bracewell’s 31.

Experienced seamer Haris Rauf bowled Bracewell and finished with Pakistan’s best figures of 3-29.

Game four of the five-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

