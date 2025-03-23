AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Azma assails KP govt for ‘poor’ performance

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had dismissed 182 employees of the Rehabilitation Center Project in a single day.

She revealed that the KP Information Department is providing millions of rupees to a social media brigade that engages in anti-Pakistan and anti-national security propaganda. Meanwhile, the government fails to allocate funds for the salaries of its employees.

Azma Bokhari further said that while the KP government always has resources for protests, rallies, and marches, local representatives have been protesting for two years due to a lack of funds. Similarly, employees of educational institutions are also suffering.

She contrasted this with Punjab, where Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has created over 100,000 jobs under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, along with millions of new employment opportunities through various development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

