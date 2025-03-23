Gynaecologist says high blood pressure, diabetes pose serious threat to health of pregnant women

LAHORE: High Blood Pressure & Diabetes in pregnancy are not only a cause of serious risks for the pregnant women but also a threat to the health of babies as well.

Because of this, the chance of miscarriage increases while if the blood glucose level exceeds the required limit, other complications may also arise including high blood pressure, protein secretion in the urine and swelling of the body.

Renowned Gynecologist and Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views while delivering a special lecture on “Problems caused by gestational diabetes in women and preventive measures.”

He highlighted that pregnant women should be aware of keeping themselves in touch with doctors which is also important for the baby.

He said, “Gynecologists should continue to undergo proper medical examination of pregnant women and go through necessary tests so that if there is any complication, it can be diagnosed in time and appropriate treatment is given. If the mother and child are healthy during pregnancy, the child will be born in the form of a normal baby. Due to the complications caused by diabetes during pregnancy the child’s growth stops and the weight of the newborn baby is extremely low or excessive which poses risks to the life of the mother and her kid due to which the doctors are compelled to undergo C-section on an emergency basis.”

Prof Al-Fareed further said, “Due to diabetes, a pregnant woman may also suffer from blood pressure which may affect other organs of the child and cause heart disease. Some women are already suffering from Type 2 diabetes before pregnancy so such women must consult their doctor while planning for the child so that the diabetes does not become severe during pregnancy.

Principal LGH said, “Many women temporarily suffer from Type 2 diabetes during pregnancy but the diabetes naturally ends after the birth of the child. Complications arise in the mother and child during pregnancy there may be cases in which the child may be born abnormal and the growth and weight gain of the child in the mother’s womb may stop, he added.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said, “In some cases due to the complications of diabetes the child gains more weight which not only becomes a threat to the life of the child but also causes serious health hazard for the mother on whom the gynecologists have to undergo surgery to save the life of the mother and the child.”

Principal PGMI said, “Due to women’s lack of knowledge of health principles, the complications increases in the life of mother & child, at the same time seriously threatened and the possibility of disability increases, which is our collective issue as a nation. Health professionals should also come forward in this regard and play their effective role to create more awareness among people so that a healthy society can be created, Prof Al-Fareed concluded.

