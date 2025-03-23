AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-23

Argentina grains exchange cuts soybean forecast

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

BUENOS AIRES: A leading grains exchange in Argentina cut its forecast for the country’s 2024/2025 soybean crop by a million metric tons on Thursday as the impact of a drought becomes clearer.

The Buenos Aires exchange now sees the crop’s output hitting 48.6 million tons, down from its forecast of 49.6 million tons published last week.

Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of soybean oil and meal. The exchange said the smaller than expected output was due to a drought that has reduced yields in the country’s northeast.

“High temperatures and the prolonged water deficit have caused heat and water stress, primarily affecting the NEA (northeastern Argentina),” the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

“These adverse conditions have significantly impacted plant stands and the growth of reproductive structures, reducing yield potential by 22%,” the exchange added.

About 10% of Argentina’s total area sown with soybeans is in the northeast, or about 1.86 million hectares (4.60 million acres). Regarding the 2024/25 corn crop, the exchange said the drought, which is also affecting northwestern Argentina and the northern part of Cordoba province, “has led to a 40% drop in expected yields compared to the previous estimate.”

However, because of a technical adjustment which saw the estimate of the area planted with corn this season growing 7.6% to 7.1 million hectares, the exchange held its harvest forecast for the cereal at 49 million tons. Argentina is the world’s third-largest corn exporter.

Soybeans soybean crop Argentina grains exchange

Comments

200 characters

Argentina grains exchange cuts soybean forecast

World Bank likely to approve additional IDA credit to PRR

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories