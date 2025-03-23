KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 41.466 billion and the number of lots traded was 47,977.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.638 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 8.225 billion), COTS (PKR 6.928 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.010 billion), Silver (PKR 2.003 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.057 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.044 billion), Copper (PKR 606.245 million), Natural Gas (PKR 415.471 million), DJ (PKR 331.831 million), Palladium (PKR 133.323 million), Japan Equity (PKR 42.069 million), Brent (PKR 22.758 million) and Aluminum (PKR 6.709 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots amounting to PKR 3.701 million were traded.

