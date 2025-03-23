Earth Day celebrated across globe

ISLAMABAD: The Earth Day being celebrated worldwide, including in Pakistan on Saturday.

The event aims to inspire awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment and is officially known as the ‘International Mother Earth Day,’ according to the United Nations.

The theme for Earth Day 2025 is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, inviting everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy, and to triple the global generation of clean electricity by 2030.

Earth Day is usually celebrated with outdoor performances, where individuals or groups perform acts of service to the planet. Common ways of observing Earth Day include planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs for recycling and conservation, and using recyclable containers for snacks and lunches.

Some people also sign petitions to governments, calling for stronger or immediate action to stop global warming and reverse environmental destruction.

Television stations frequently air programmes dealing with environmental issues to raise awareness about the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution.

Earth Day was first organized in 1970 by Senator Gaylord Nelson to promote ecology and respect for life on the planet and encourage awareness of environmental problems. Some people prefer to observe Earth Day around the time of the March equinox.

In 1978, American anthropologist Margaret Mead added her support for the equinox Earth Day founded by John McConnell, stating that the selection of the March Equinox for Earth Day made planetary observance of a shared event possible.