AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Earth Day celebrated across globe

INP Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Earth Day being celebrated worldwide, including in Pakistan on Saturday.

The event aims to inspire awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment and is officially known as the ‘International Mother Earth Day,’ according to the United Nations.

The theme for Earth Day 2025 is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, inviting everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy, and to triple the global generation of clean electricity by 2030.

Earth Day is usually celebrated with outdoor performances, where individuals or groups perform acts of service to the planet. Common ways of observing Earth Day include planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs for recycling and conservation, and using recyclable containers for snacks and lunches.

Some people also sign petitions to governments, calling for stronger or immediate action to stop global warming and reverse environmental destruction.

Television stations frequently air programmes dealing with environmental issues to raise awareness about the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution.

Earth Day was first organized in 1970 by Senator Gaylord Nelson to promote ecology and respect for life on the planet and encourage awareness of environmental problems. Some people prefer to observe Earth Day around the time of the March equinox.

In 1978, American anthropologist Margaret Mead added her support for the equinox Earth Day founded by John McConnell, stating that the selection of the March Equinox for Earth Day made planetary observance of a shared event possible.

Pakistan UN UNITED NATIONS Earth Day International Mother Earth Day Earth Day 2025

Comments

200 characters

Earth Day celebrated across globe

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories