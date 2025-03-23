Post-arrest bail plea of PTI’s activist adjourned till 24th

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Haider Saeed’s post-arrest bail plea in a case registered against him for allegedly running an “anti-state campaign” on social media sought a record of the case and adjourned the proceedings till March 24.

Duty judge Shehzad Khan, while hearing the case, sought the record of the case and fixed the plea for hearing on March 24.

PTI lawyer Tabish Farooq and Shasa Kiyani appeared before the court. The lawyer requested the court to issue an order to jail authorities to allow them to meet with the accused. We went to Adiala Jail for a meeting with the accused, but jail authorities did not allow us, they said.

The judge asked the lawyer there is a proper procedure for meeting with the client in jail and to follow it.

The court on March 21 sent Saeed to jail in the same case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Saeed on March 15 and registered a First Information Report against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The suspect faces charges under Sections 9 and 10 of PECA, which relate to cyber terrorism and inciting hostility against the state.

