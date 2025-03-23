AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Post-arrest bail plea of PTI’s activist adjourned till 24th

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Haider Saeed’s post-arrest bail plea in a case registered against him for allegedly running an “anti-state campaign” on social media sought a record of the case and adjourned the proceedings till March 24.

Duty judge Shehzad Khan, while hearing the case, sought the record of the case and fixed the plea for hearing on March 24.

PTI lawyer Tabish Farooq and Shasa Kiyani appeared before the court. The lawyer requested the court to issue an order to jail authorities to allow them to meet with the accused. We went to Adiala Jail for a meeting with the accused, but jail authorities did not allow us, they said.

The judge asked the lawyer there is a proper procedure for meeting with the client in jail and to follow it.

The court on March 21 sent Saeed to jail in the same case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Saeed on March 15 and registered a First Information Report against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The suspect faces charges under Sections 9 and 10 of PECA, which relate to cyber terrorism and inciting hostility against the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIA Peca PTI Adiala jail Haider Saeed

Comments

200 characters

Post-arrest bail plea of PTI’s activist adjourned till 24th

World Bank likely to approve additional IDA credit to PRR

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories