AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-22

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.35pc

Obaid Abrar Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended on March 20, 2025 decreased by 0.35 per cent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (7.08 per cent), onions (6.07 per cent), eggs (4.64 per cent) and sugar (0.87 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts a decrease of 1.20 per cent, onions (67.67 per cent), wheat flour (35.58 per cent), tomatoes (29.45 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (18.92 per cent), tea Lipton (16.98 per cent), maash (13.96 per cent), masoor (11.69 per cent), rice basmati broken (9.81 per cent), diesel (9.37 per cent), petrol (8.55 per cent) and LPG (5.30 per cent), while a major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 per cent), moong (26.96 per cent), powdered milk (25.75 per cent), beef (21.01 per cent), sugar (18.65 per cent), chicken (18.23 per cent), pulse gram (17.83 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.13 per cent), bananas (15.73 per cent), lawn printed (12.28 per cent), shirting (12.20 per cent) and Georgette (11.20 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 11 (21.57 per cent) items increased, 18 (35.29 per cent) items decreased 22 (43.14 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 319.62 points against 320.75 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,733-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175, and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.39 per cent, 0.35 per cent, 0.39 per cent, 0.40 per cent, and 0.36 per cent respectively.

The items prices of which increased include; lawn printed (2.90 per cent), LPG (1.53 per cent), bananas (1.45 per cent), long cloth (1.23 per cent), bread (0.55 per cent), cigarettes (0.27 per cent), beef (0.25 per cent), curd (0.24 per cent) and salt powder (0.03 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include, tomatoes (7.08 per cent), onions (6.07 per cent), garlic (lehsun) (5.59 per cent), eggs (4.64 per cent), hen (farm) (4.64 per cent), potatoes (2.50 per cent), pulse gram (1.60 per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (1.30 per cent), sugar refined (0.87 per cent) mustard oil (0.86 per cent), gur (0.62 per cent), firewood whole (0.60 per cent), chicken farm broiler (live) (0.57 per cent), moong (washed) (0.19 per cent), masoor (washed) (0.08 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab) (0.06 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.06 per cent), maash (washed) (0.06 per cent), and wheat flour bag 20kg (0.05 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.35pc

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Matiari-Moro-RYK Transmission Line project: Minister, WB official discuss initial feasibility

Dhabeji SEZ: NTDC facing local resistance over equipment installation

Parwaaz Green Action Bond launched

Grant to pay off ad dues of media houses: ECC clears Rs2bn TSG for information ministry

Big hike in salaries of ministers, others approved

Council holds maiden meeting: Regulatory clarity termed key to unlocking crypto growth

Starlink’s temporary registration approved

‘Reconstitution of Tribunal’ Islamabad Judiciary Service Tribunal declares MoLJ’s order illegal

Read more stories