AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyiv says Moscow is persecuting Ukrainians with status decree, appeals to ICC

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2025 12:05am

Ukraine accused Russia on Friday of illegally pressuring Ukrainians in occupied territory to change their legal status or leave, and said it would report the practice to the International Criminal Court.

Russia - which controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s territory - issued a presidential decree on Thursday saying Ukrainian citizens living “in Russia without legal grounds” should “regulate” their status by September 10.

It did not spell out what it meant by regulate, though Russia has been pressing Ukrainians in those areas to obtain Russian citizenship.

Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman, said the move was a “despicable act”.

“It is yet another step in Russia’s campaign of discrimination, persecution and forced displacement of Ukrainian citizens from their homeland, or forcing them to acquire foreigner status,” he told a briefing in Kyiv.

Zelensky says ICC warrants show justice for Russia ‘inevitable’

Russia, which regularly denied accusations of carrying out abuses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to its foreign ministry.

President Vladimir Putin’s decree affects Ukrainians who live in the Crimean peninsula - annexed by Russia in 2014 - as well as occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Moscow unilaterally declared the Ukrainian regions to be Russian territory in 2022 after launching its full-scale invasion.

“Ukraine … appeals to the International Criminal Court with a requirement to take into account this decree as additional evidence of war crimes by the leadership of the Russian Federation,” Tykhyi said.

In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and his children’s commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.

Kyiv says it has officially confirmed the illegal abduction of at least 19,000 children by Russia since Moscow launched the full-scale war. Russia says it was helping the children to leave the war zone.

Vladimir Putin International Criminal Court Russia and Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Kyiv says Moscow is persecuting Ukrainians with status decree, appeals to ICC

ECC approves phasing out of SBP’s Rs330bn LTFF to Exim Bank

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 300 points

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Heathrow shutdown raises concerns over contingency planning

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

After hitting record high, gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan eyes foreign investment in mining sector at PMIF25

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

Read more stories