Pakistan approves Starlink’s temporary registration

Pakistan has granted temporary registration to SpaceX’s Starlink, paving the way for the launch of satellite-based internet services in the country.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed this development in a statement on Friday.

The minister said that the approval was in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to enhance digital infrastructure and expand internet access nationwide.

“Under the leadership of the prime minister Shehbaz, Pakistan is moving towards digital transformation,” she said, adding that the introduction of satellite internet services marks a significant milestone in the country’s technological progress.

She emphasized that Starlink will improve connectivity, particularly in remote areas, by offering modern internet solutions.

“This is a major step towards strengthening Pakistan’s internet ecosystem,” she added.

The minister noted that the government adopted a ‘Whole of Government’ approach, working closely with key institutions, including the Cyber Crime Agency, security agencies, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Space Authority, to facilitate Starlink’s registration process.

“All security and regulatory bodies were consulted before issuing Starlink a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC),” she stated. The PTA will oversee the licensing requirements and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks, including fee payments.