Mar 20, 2025

Technology

Starlink Internet Services set to receive formal approval in Pakistan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Starlink Internet Services (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is set to receive formal approval for satellite-based internet services in Pakistan after fulfilling all regulatory requirements outlined by the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB), sources revealed.

Following this, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is anticipated to grant the necessary license within one to two weeks, paving the way for Starlink’s commercial launch in the country, sources added.

In a significant step toward bridging the digital divide, Pakistan recently commenced pilot testing of Starlink’s satellite-to-cell service to meet prerequisites necessary for full-scale deployment. This initiative aims to eliminate mobile dead zones and provide seamless connectivity to the country’s most remote and underserved regions. Senior officials from the Ministry of IT & Telecom confirm that the pilot project signals Pakistan’s readiness to embrace cutting-edge satellite communication technology. And Starlink is expected to introduce its satellite-to-cell service in Pakistan this year.

While responding to a question, PTA officials stated that this marks a major milestone for Pakistan, ensuring uninterrupted satellite-based connectivity in challenging terrains. The initiative aligns with global trends in leveraging satellite technology for high-speed internet access.

To commence operations, the officials said that Starlink required three key regulatory approvals. The first was registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), which has already been completed. Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed that Starlink had successfully secured this foundational step for its operations in Pakistan in June 2025.

The second regulatory requirement was clearance from the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB), which has now been completed, and formal approval is expected soon. Starlink has successfully met all technical and security requirements, ensuring that its uplinks and downlinks do not interfere with existing communication infrastructure.

The final step is obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Once Starlink fulfills the necessary licencing prerequisites, the PTA is expected to grant approval within the next one to two weeks. The regulatory process ensures that Starlink’s satellite services do not disrupt existing networks. Once approvals are finalized, Pakistan will join a select group of countries benefiting from advanced satellite-based internet connectivity.

Pakistan introduced the National Satellite Policy in 2023 and the Pakistan Space Activities Rules in 2024 to regulate satellite telecommunications. These frameworks, while essential, added layers of complexity to Starlink’s licensing process. In compliance with these regulations, the company has also been required to establish ground stations within Pakistan.

Unlike traditional broadband infrastructure, Starlink uses Low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver high-speed internet comparable to fibre-optic connectivity. This approach eliminates reliance on underground or overhead cables, offering an alternative for remote and difficult-to-reach locations.

According to sources in ministry of IT and Technology, despite its promise of universal connectivity, Starlink’s pricing may pose a challenge for widespread adoption among individual consumers. The monthly subscription cost is expected to be around PKR 25,000 ($90-$100 USD), with a one-time hardware cost ranging between $400-$500 USD (approximately PKR 112,000-140,000). Given these costs, Starlink may be more feasible for businesses, research institutions, remote communities, and government agencies rather than individual households.

Starlink Internet Services

