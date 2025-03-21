AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US, White House says

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 08:14pm

WASHINGTON: The United Arab Emirates has committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States after top UAE officials met President Donald Trump this week, a White House official said on Friday.

The new framework will “substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the U.S. economy” in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing, the official told Reuters.

The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office and a dinner that Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation, which included the heads of major UAE sovereign wealth funds and corporations.

Under terms of the framework, UAE investment fund ADQ, along with U.S. partner Energy Capital Partners, announced a $25 billion U.S.-focused initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centers, the official said.

Italy’s Synapsia signs $2.5bn deal with UAE’s Bold Technologies

XRG, the international investment arm of UAE state oil company ADNOC, also announced its commitment to support U.S. natural gas production and exports with an investment in the NextDecade liquefied natural gas export facility in Texas, the official said.

The companies have additional plans to make substantial investments in U.S. assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure and low carbon solutions, the official said.

Donald Trump uae White House

Comments

200 characters

UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US, White House says

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 300 points

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan approves Starlink’s temporary registration

Heathrow shutdown raises concerns over contingency planning

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

After hitting record high, gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan eyes foreign investment in mining sector at PMIF25

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

Read more stories