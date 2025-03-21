AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slips lower with second straight weekly loss

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 04:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Palm oil closed lower on Friday and booked a second straight weekly loss due to weakness in Chicago soyoil futures and a persistently slower Malaysian palm oil export performance.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 37 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 4,376 ringgit ($990.27) a metric ton at the close.

The contract had lost 4.37% this week.

“The futures were seen trading sideways today with prices opening lower, pressured by weakness in Chicago soyoil futures and a persistently slower Malaysian palm oil export performance,” said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

“However, prices were seen rebounding on hopes of a rejuvenation in destination demand, mainly from China and India.”

The two countries are the world’s top importers of palm oil.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Thursday, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-20 fell 5%. According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services it fell 14.2%.

Malaysian palm oil higher

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.12%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) declined 0.44%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

A leading grains exchange in Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of soybean oil and meal, cut its forecast for the country’s 2024/2025 soybean crop by 1 million tons on Thursday as the impact of a drought becomes clearer.

Indonesia will raise its palm oil export levy to 4.5%-10% of the crude palm oil reference price from 3%-7.5% to finance a mandated increase in the amount of oil used in biodiesel, a plantation fund official said on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Friday, and were set for their second consecutive weekly gains, after fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran and a new OPEC+ plan for seven members to cut output raised bets on tightening supply.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened to 0.11% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil crude palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Palm slips lower with second straight weekly loss

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 300 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Heathrow shutdown raises concerns over contingency planning

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

After hitting record high, gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan eyes foreign investment in mining sector at PMIF25

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

CAT dismisses appeal of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi against penalties

Pakistani chemical maker shifts focus to furniture manufacturing

Read more stories