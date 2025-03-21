AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
BOP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.97%)
FLYNG 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
HUBC 140.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.95%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
PAEL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.62%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.15%)
PRL 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
PTC 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
SYM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.9%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Travel stocks drag European shares lower

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 01:43pm

European shares fell on Friday, led by travel stocks after a fire at Heathrow Airport, while investors continue to assess the effects of brewing trade tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5% as of 0815 GMT, with losses led by Europe’s travel and leisure index , down 2.1%.

Airlines companies came under pressure after a huge fire closed Britain’s Heathrow Airport for the day. Shares of IAG fell 3.1%, Lufthansa slipped 1.2%, Air France KLM declined 2% and easyJet shed 1.3%.

The benchmark index was up 0.7% for the week so far, primarily boosted by Germany.

The country’s lower house of Parliament voted on a spending splurge aimed at reviving growth in Europe’s largest economy and scaling its military spending.

European shares slip after global central banks flag economic uncertainty

Its upper house is set to vote on Friday. Global economic uncertainties weighed on the market for the week, especially after the Fed on Wednesday lowered its economic growth outlook for this year and raised inflation projections due to higher uncertainty from US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Shares of Douglas dropped 18.3% after the German perfume and cosmetics retailer lowered its full-year outlook.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

Travel stocks drag European shares lower

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 300 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

CAT dismisses appeal of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi

Pakistani chemical maker shifts focus to furniture manufacturing

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

Jul-Feb of FY25: 104pc spike in foreign investors’ profit repatriation

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Read more stories