AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
BOP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.97%)
FLYNG 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
HUBC 140.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.95%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
PAEL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.62%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.15%)
PRL 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
PTC 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
SYM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.9%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakib Al Hasan has bowling action cleared by ECB

Reuters Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 01:41pm

LONDON: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in English county cricket after a re-assessment of his bowling action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 37-year-old has passed tests of his action at Loughborough University earlier this month.

“The re-assessment found that Shakib had remedied his action to within the prescribed 15-degree threshold as defined in the ECB Bowling Review Regulations,” a statement said.

Shakib’s action had been reported by the standing umpire while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset in September.

Shakib’s bowling suspension stays in place after failed reassessment

He then failed an independent assessment at Loughborough University which prompted his bowling suspension from Dec. 10.

The suspension meant he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year as Bangladesh were reluctant to include him as a specialist batsman.

Shakib Al Hasan

Comments

200 characters

Shakib Al Hasan has bowling action cleared by ECB

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 300 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

CAT dismisses appeal of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi

Pakistani chemical maker shifts focus to furniture manufacturing

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

Jul-Feb of FY25: 104pc spike in foreign investors’ profit repatriation

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Read more stories