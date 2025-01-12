AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Sports

Shakib’s bowling suspension stays in place after failed reassessment

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2025 12:13pm

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s suspension from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will remain in place after he failed an independent re-assessment, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Saturday.

Shakib failed the independent re-assessment test conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai, India last month.

“While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket,” the BCB said in a statement.

Bangladesh are free to pick the 37-year-old as a specialist batter for the Champions Trophy, with the eight-team competition kicking off on Feb. 19 in Karachi.

The former Bangladesh skipper was suspended from bowling in December, after initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling in ECB competitions

His action was scrutinised by on-field umpires in his one-off appearance for Surrey in September - his first appearance in the County Championship since the 2010-11 season.

In 2019, he received a two-year ban from playing after the International Cricket Council found he had breached its anti-corruption code.

