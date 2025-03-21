AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
BOP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.97%)
FLYNG 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
HUBC 140.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.95%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
PAEL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.62%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.15%)
PRL 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
PTC 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
SYM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.9%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh govt says will not ban ousted PM’s party

AFP Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 01:29pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim government says it has no plans to ban the political party of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, putting it at odds with the student revolutionaries who overthrew her in an uprising last year.

Hasina’s Awami League was accused of extensive human rights abuses during her 15-year tenure, including a violent crackdown on last year’s protest movement that killed more than 800 people.

Student leaders still grieving the deaths of their comrades have demanded the party, which played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s bloody 1971 independence war under Hasina’s father, be outlawed.

But Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the de facto leader of the caretaker government that took office after her toppling, said it had no intention of doing so.

“Professor Yunus stated that the interim government has no plans to ban the party,” said a government statement issued late Thursday.

“However, individuals within its leadership who are accused of crimes, including murder and crimes against humanity, will be tried in Bangladesh’s courts.”

A tribunal in Dhaka has already issued arrest warrants for Hasina, who took refuge in neighbouring India after her toppling, and her allies.

A fact-finding mission from the UN rights office said last month that her government was responsible for systematic attacks and killings of protesters in an attempt to hold onto power last year.

It found “reasonable grounds to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, imprisonment, and the infliction of other inhumane acts have taken place”.

Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, ‘heading to London’ as military takes over

Since she was toppled, students have consistently demanded the party be banned ahead of elections for a new government, expected by June next year.

The interim government did ban the Awami League’s student wing last October, citing its involvement in violent attacks on last year’s protests, while leaving open the fate of its parent organisation.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the leading figures of a new student-backed political party, planning to contest the next polls, slammed the government’s decision.

“The Awami League has to be banned,” he wrote on Facebook.

Fellow student leader Nasir Uddin Patwary warned last month that failure to ban the party “will push Bangladesh toward civil war”, according to local newspaper Prothom Alo.

Shafiqul Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh’s main Islamist party Jamaat, likewise wrote on social media Friday that people would not accept the party’s “rehabilitation”.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina Awami League Bangladesh's interim government Nasir Uddin Patwary

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh govt says will not ban ousted PM’s party

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 300 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

CAT dismisses appeal of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi

Pakistani chemical maker shifts focus to furniture manufacturing

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

Jul-Feb of FY25: 104pc spike in foreign investors’ profit repatriation

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Read more stories