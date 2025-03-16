AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Sports

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2025 09:47am
New Zealand’s Finn Allen (L) is congratulated by his teammate Michael Bracewell after their win during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. AFP
New Zealand’s Finn Allen (L) is congratulated by his teammate Michael Bracewell after their win during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan slumped to a nine-wicket loss to in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday after failing to defend a meagre score of 91.

The tourists began the five-match series in disastrous fashion, reduced to 11-4 at the end of the fifth over after towering paceman Kyle Jamieson ran amok with the new ball.

They were eventually dismissed for their lowest score in a T20 on New Zealand soil and the home side had few problems in responding with 92-1 off just 10.1 overs.

Jamieson claimed three of the first four wickets to finish with 3-8 off four overs.

New ball partner Jacob Duffy returned later in the innings to sweep up the tail and, like Jamieson, claimed career-best T20 figures of 4-14 off 3.4 overs.

Pakistan never recovered from their top-order collapse after being sent in on a Hagley Oval pitch offering early life, with only three players reaching double figures.

Newly-installed captain Salman Agha scored 18 and put on 46 for the fifth wicket with top-scorer Khushdil Shah, who struck three sixes in his 32 off 30 balls.

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

Jahandad Khan scored 17 at a run-a-ball before the innings ended with eight balls still to be bowled.

Pakistan’s previous lowest T20 score in New Zealand was 101 all out in a 95-run loss in Wellington in 2016.

Opener Tim Seifert got New Zealand off to a flying start, with 44 off 29 balls, striking seven fours and one six.

Finn Allen on 29 and Tim Robinson on 18 completed the chase off the first ball of the 11th over.

The second match is in Dunedin on Tuesday.

