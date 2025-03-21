AIRLINK 179.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.35%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.06%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.11%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.3%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
SEARL 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,587 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 39,130 Decreased By -314.3 (-0.8%)
KSE100 118,381 Decreased By -388.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 36,349 Decreased By -183.2 (-0.5%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen little changed after recent decline

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to be little changed in early deals on Friday, with market participants expecting a consolidation around current levels after the recent decline.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.62% and 6.65%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.6366%.

“Underlying sentiment is very positive, with expectations of yet another rate cut next month gaining more strength,” the trader said. “Still, we could see a strong support at 6.62% level for the 10-year benchmark yield.”

Bond investors have been building positions on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will reduce its policy rate for the second time this year in April.

The RBI had lowered its repo rate by 25 basis points in February, its first cut in nearly five years.

The RBI policy decision is due on April 9.

India bond yields may see slow downward move after Fed decision

Indian bond yields have eased 6 bps this week after stronger-than-expected demand for a state debt sale and a surprise announcement of another open market bond purchase from the RBI for March.

The RBI has already purchased bonds worth 1 trillion rupees ($11.59 billion) this month and is set to buy bonds worth another 500 billion rupees on March 25.

The central bank has already injected more than 5.50 trillion rupees into the banking system since mid-January through a combination of primary and secondary market bond purchases, FX swaps and early-April maturity repos.

The bullish sentiment was also supported by the US Federal Reserve maintaining its stance of 50 bps of interest rate cuts this year.

Some traders had speculated that the Fed may lower its rate easing forecast to 25 bps due to concerns stemming from US President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign.

Interest rate futures are pricing in around 67 bps of US rate cuts in 2025, up from around 58 bps before the Fed decision.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields seen little changed after recent decline

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories