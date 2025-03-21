AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Body for policy interventions to bridge gender gap in leadership roles

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming of the National Assembly has raised serious concerns over the alarmingly low representation of women in government, academia, and the civil armed forces, calling for immediate policy interventions to bridge the gender gap in leadership roles.

Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA chaired the meeting as chairperson of the committee on Thursday.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the performance of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from a gender lens and acknowledged progress in some areas. However, it expressed deep concern over the fact that only five per cent of vice chancellors in general universities are women, underscoring the urgent need for gender-inclusive leadership in higher education institutions.

On the government’s National Action Plan (NAP) on women empowerment, the committee highlighted the sluggish progress in increasing women’s participation in key sectors. Despite a 10 percent target, only a marginal one percent increase has been observed, prompting the committee to direct the formation of a Cabinet Committee to ensure effective oversight and acceleration of gender-related initiatives.

A particularly pressing issue was the staggeringly low 0.93 percent representation of women in the law, civil armed forces, and Interior Division. The committee stressed that the exclusion of women from these critical sectors weakens governance and security institutions and called for immediate measures to address this disparity.

Sher Ali Arbab also strongly expressed concerns over the under representation of women in the Federal Cabinet and the lack of commitment from mainstream political parties in awarding election tickets to female candidates. The committee emphasised the urgent need for fair and equitable allocation of party tickets to women, ensuring their rightful place in the political and decision-making landscape.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for policies that remove structural barriers, promote gender equity, and secure women’s rightful representation in government, academia, and the civil armed forces. Urgent action is needed to translate commitments into tangible outcomes and build an inclusive future.

